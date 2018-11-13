PHOTOS: Metro raises funds, celebrates at the PeaCocktail Party

GULFPORT | Metro Wellness & Community Centers held its annual fundraiser Nov. 10, benefiting the organization’s diverse lineup of LGBTQ programming and honoring community leaders.

The celebration took place at Stetson University College of Law in Gulfport from 7-11 p.m. It honored three outstanding individuals for their excellence in leadership – St. Petersburg Deputy Mayor Dr. Kanika Tomalin, Christina Burke and Todd Richardson. Metro CEO Lorraine Langlois was also celebrated for her 25 years of service and dedication to the Tampa Bay community.

Guests in casual to colorful attire danced, drank and dined while enjoying live entertainment from area favorites and raising funds for the worthy cause. Watermark was on hand to help celebrate – you can check out some of our photos below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent, Rick Claggett.