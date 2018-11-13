Jersey City to recognize Transgender Awareness Week

By : wire report
November 13, 2018
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) | Jersey City says it is partnering with a local community center to recognize Transgender Awareness Week in a first for the city.

Democratic Mayor Steve Fulop says the city will partner with the Hudson Pride Center to recognize the awareness week running from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, and leading up to the Transgender Day of Remembrance on Nov. 20. The Jersey Journal reports the awareness week will both celebrate transgender and gender non-conforming people, and seek to address the challenges the community faces.

The Transgender Day of Remembrance was founded in 1999 to memorialize people killed in acts of anti-transgender violence and to draw attention to continued violence and prejudice directed against the transgender community.

Hudson Pride is the only full-service LGBTQ community center in New Jersey.

