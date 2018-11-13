‘Dexter’ star Michael C. Hall says he’s ‘not all the way heterosexual’

“Dexter” star Michael C. Hall got candid about his sexuality in a new interview with the Daily Beast.

“I think there’s a spectrum. I am on it. I’m heterosexual. But if there was a percentage, I would say I was not all the way heterosexual,” Hall, 47, says.

Hall has portrayed a few LGBT characters during his career including Broadway roles as the emcee in “Cabaret” and Hedwig in “Hedwig and the Angry Itch.” He also played David on the TV series “Six Feet Under.”

“I think playing the emcee required me to fling a bunch of doors wide open because that character I imagined as pansexual,” Hall continued. “Yeah, like I made out with Michael Stuhlbarg every night doing that show. I think I have always leaned into any fluidity in terms of my sexuality.”

Hall, who is married to his third wife Morgan Macgregor, says he has “never had an intimate relationship with a man.” However, he believes it’s because of the death of his father who passed away when he just 11 years old.

“I think, maybe because of an absent father, there has definitely been a craving for an emotional intimacy with a man,” Hall says. “I don’t mean to suggest that an emotional relationship between a father and son is any way homoerotic. I mean an emotional intimacy or connection that at least in the milieu I grew up in was considered fey. I had an appetite to have emotional connections with men beyond beer, sports, and fist-pumping that were considered ‘gay.’ ”

Hall married MacGregor in 2016. Previously, he was also married to his “Dexter” co-star Jennifer Carpenter from 2008-2011 and actress Amy Spanger from 2002-2007.