Watch: Mac comes out to his dad via dance on ‘It’s Always Sunny’ finale

Mac (Rob McElhenney) hit a milestone when he came out to his father through an interpretive dance on the season 13 finale of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

He had previously come out to himself in the episode “The Gang Goes to Hell,” which aired in 2016. On Wednesday’s episode titled “Mac Finds His Pride,” Mac comes out to his father Luther (Gregory Scott Cummins) in an emotional dance set to “Varuo” by Sigur Ros.

“Dad, I’m gay,” Mac tells his father before launching into a dance, choreographed by Alison Faulk and Leo Moctezuma, with ballerina Kylie Shea.

McElhenney, who is also the series creator, explained to Vulture why he chose a female dance partner for Mac.

“We thought what would be funny about it is that it’s kind of confusing. We’ve set it up in the script that his explanation is also intensely confusing,” he says.“We realized if he couldn’t really verbalize what it is that’s happening to him, it doesn’t matter because he’s just hoping for someone — whether it’s God, his mom, or his dad, or his surrogate father Frank — to say that it’s all right to feel what I feel and be who I am.”

He also explained that he chose to take a serious approach to the scene because of the “overwhelming emotional response from the LGBTQ community” when Mac first came out.

“I took it seriously and I felt it would be completely unexpected to have this much more emotionally resonant end to the season,” McElhenney says.

Watch below.