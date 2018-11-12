Singer Teddy Geiger and ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Emily Hampshire get engaged

Singer/songwriter Teddy Geiger and “Schitt’s Creek” star Emily Hampshire are engaged after two months of dating.

The couple announced the news in a series of Instagram posts on Nov. 9.

“I love this woman so much she treats me like a lil princess and makes me laugh harder than anyone. I am so fucking happy to wake up next to her every morning and fall asleep next to her every night and take care of our lil B.B. stumbs together. Which is why…hen she asked me if I wanted to spend the rest of our lives together I said… YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES INFINITE YES ♥️ I love u @emilyhampshire,” Geiger, 29, wrote.

Hampshire, 37, also shared the news on Instagram with a photo set of Geiger showing off her engagement ring.

“#shesaidyes 😍💍 …& she cried, then she made a video, then she posted it on insta and was glad she got her nails done today. My millennial girlfriend is now my millennial #fiance & I feel like the luckiest girl in the world,” Hampshire wrote.

Gieger, who announced her transition from male to female in 2017, and Hampshire went public with their relationship in September.