‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4’ announces cast

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4” unveiled which queens will return to battle it out for the crown.

Entertainment Weekly announced that this season’s cast includes Farrah Moan (season nine), Gia Gunn (season six), Jasmine Masters (season seven), Manila Luzon (season three, All Stars 1), Monét X Change (season 10), Monique Heart (season 10), Naomi Smalls (season eight), Latrice Royale (season four, All Stars 1), Trinity the Tuck (season nine) and Valentina (season nine).

“The girls on All-Stars 4 are exciting and they have so much more to show,” RuPaul told Entertainment Weekly. “I think it will shock fans, although I don’t think they’ll be as disappointed. We always try to do something fresh and interesting, and sometimes it turns out in a way that you don’t really expect. I love Trixie [Mattel]. She’s a real superstar, but I really didn’t count on the other girls who came back being so vindictive [and voting against Shangela].”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4” premieres on Friday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. on VH1.