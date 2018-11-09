Greg Berlanti tapped to direct Rock Hudson biopic

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
November 9, 2018
Comments: 0

Greg Berlanti has signed on to direct a film biopic about actor Rock Hudson.

Deadline reports the story will be based on the memoir “All That Heaven Allows: A Biography of Rock Hudson” by Mark Griffin. It tells the story of Hudson’s struggles as a closeted actor and Hollywood heartthrob of romantic comedies for Universal during the ’50s and ’60s. He died from AIDS-related complications in 1985 at the age of 59.

Sarah Schechter and Sherry Marsh are on board as producers. The project is still searching for a writer.

Berlanti is best known for his work on “Love, Simon,” “Riverdale” and the “Arrowverse.”

Share this story:

MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

‘Love, Simon’ star Joey Pollari comes out as gay
Nick Robinson says his brother came out during filming for ‘Love, Simon’
Oscar and Tony-winner Joel Grey opens up about sexuality in new memoir