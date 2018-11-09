Greg Berlanti tapped to direct Rock Hudson biopic

Greg Berlanti has signed on to direct a film biopic about actor Rock Hudson.

Deadline reports the story will be based on the memoir “All That Heaven Allows: A Biography of Rock Hudson” by Mark Griffin. It tells the story of Hudson’s struggles as a closeted actor and Hollywood heartthrob of romantic comedies for Universal during the ’50s and ’60s. He died from AIDS-related complications in 1985 at the age of 59.

Sarah Schechter and Sherry Marsh are on board as producers. The project is still searching for a writer.

Berlanti is best known for his work on “Love, Simon,” “Riverdale” and the “Arrowverse.”