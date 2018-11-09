Denver Nuggets player Nikola Jokic fined for saying ‘no homo’ on TV

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
November 9, 2018
Comments: 0

Denver Nuggets player Nikola Jokic has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for saying “no homo” during a live television interview, Yahoo Sports reports.

While describing Chicago Bulls player Wendell Carter Jr.’s wingspan, Jokic says, “No homo, he’s longer than you expect.”

The NBA released a statement saying that Jokic would be fined for using “derogatory and offensive language.”

“Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been fined $25,000 for using derogatory and offensive language, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations. Jokic made his comments to the media during a postgame interview following the Nuggets’ 108-107 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 31 at United Center,” the statement reads.

Jokic isn’t the only player the NBA has fined for language. In 2013, Roy Hibbert was fined $75,000 for saying “no homo” during a post-game press conference. Hibbert retired from the NBA in July.

Share this story:

MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

NBA says moving All-Star Game back to Charlotte is a ‘high priority’
Blame game follows NBA’s removal of Charlotte All-Star game
NBA releases new line of rainbow team shirts for Pride Month