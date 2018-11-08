Michael Urie says ‘Ugly Betty’ cast is ready for a revival

“Ugly Betty” could be the next show to get a reboot.

Michael Urie portrayed Marc St. James, the personal assistant of Mode magazine’s creative editor Wilhelmina Slater (Vanessa Williams), on the series. Vulture caught up with Urie at a “Torch Song” afterparty, the Broadway revival which Urie currently stars, and asked if the cast was ready to return.

“In a minute,” Urie says. “We all would. We loved each other so much and we loved it so much. We would absolutely do a revival and if you’re listening, ABC, please make it happen. You can make one of the characters a Trump supporter if [you] have to.”

According to Urie, the cast is still close since the series’ end in 2010.

“We’re in touch all the time. [There] was just a text chain yesterday with America [Ferrera] and everybody, with this baby dressed up like Ugly Betty in the Guadalajara poncho,” Urie says.

His fellow “Ugly Betty” co-stars Becki Newton and Williams were also at the event. They both echoed his interest in returning to the project to Vulture.

“Sure! Let’s see if it happens, but absolutely,” Williams said.

Newton, who portrayed Amanda Tanen, Mode magazine receptionist and Marc’s best friend, added: “Yes, period!”

She also gave some insight into what she thinks Amanda has been up to.

“Amanda is not doing anything different. Amanda is doing the exact same thing and I think that’s why I enjoy playing her so much. She felt like she was wildly unpredictable. But I feel like, from an audience’s point of view, we can plan on what Amanda would do and say. I don’t know, I feel like she’s still following everyone around and still at Mode magazine waiting for everyone to come back,” Newton said.

“Ugly Betty” was based on the telenovela “Yo soy Betty” and aired from 2006-2010. The dramedy followed nerdy Betty Suarez (Ferrara) who gets a job at fashion magazine Mode.