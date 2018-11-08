Gays for Trump leader loses race for N.C. House seat

Peter Boykin, founder and president of the North Carolina-based group Gays for Trump, lost his race for a seat in the North Carolina House of Representatives on Nov. 6 in a district that includes the city of Greensboro.

According to the Greensboro News & Record, incumbent Democrat Amos Quick beat Boykin, who ran as a Republican, by a margin of 21,134 votes to 6,395 votes or about 76 percent to 23 percent.