MTV rebooting sex anthology series ‘Undressed’

MTV is bringing back yet another classic show with its scripted anthology series “Undressed.”

The series, which originally aired more than 200 episodes from 1999 to 2002, followed the sex and love lives of young adults. It was one of the few shows to feature LGBT storylines at the time and won a GLAAD Media Award in 2003 for Outstanding Daily Drama. Notable faces such as Christina Hendricks, Jason Ritter, Max Greenfield, Brandon Routh, Chad Michael Murray, Damon Lindelof, Lizzy Weiss and Steven S. DeKnight also got their big breaks from the show.

According to Deadline, series creator and executive producer Roland Joffé is back to executive produce the new series. No air date has been revealed but the show is currently in development.

“Undressed was ahead of its time and we’re looking forward to developing the series for a whole new generation,” Pamela Post, head of scripted programming for MTV Studios, MTV, VH1 and Logo said in a statement. “Much has changed in the dating/relationship world since the series first premiered and we’re excited to showcase how both have evolved.”

The announcement comes after MTV Studios already revealed reboots of its other hit series “Daria” and “The Real World.”