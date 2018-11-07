Mary Washington elected to Maryland Senate

By : Michael K. Lavers OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
November 7, 2018
Comments: 0

State Del. Mary Washington (D-Baltimore City) on Nov. 6 became the first openly LGBT person of color elected to the Maryland Senate.

Washington in June defeated longtime state Sen. Joan Carter Conway (D-Baltimore City) in the Democratic primary. Washington ran unopposed in the general election.

Gabriel Acevero on Tuesday also made history when he became the first openly gay Afro-Latino man elected to the Maryland General Assembly after he won his race for the state House of Delegates. Former NAACP President Ben Jealous lost to incumbent Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in the state’s gubernatorial race.

Share this story:

Michael K. Lavers OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Hawaii governor signs bill banning conversion therapy for minors
Madaleno mocks Democratic opponent at Victory Fund brunch
Dave Chappelle denies he’s transphobic during one-on-one interview