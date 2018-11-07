Mary Washington elected to Maryland Senate

State Del. Mary Washington (D-Baltimore City) on Nov. 6 became the first openly LGBT person of color elected to the Maryland Senate.

Washington in June defeated longtime state Sen. Joan Carter Conway (D-Baltimore City) in the Democratic primary. Washington ran unopposed in the general election.

Gabriel Acevero on Tuesday also made history when he became the first openly gay Afro-Latino man elected to the Maryland General Assembly after he won his race for the state House of Delegates. Former NAACP President Ben Jealous lost to incumbent Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in the state’s gubernatorial race.