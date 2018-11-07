Lesbian Angie Craig unseats anti-LGBT House lawmaker in Minnesota

A lesbian candidate running for a U.S. House seat in Minnesota has unseated an anti-LGBT lawmaker from the U.S. House, making her poised to become the first openly gay mother in Congress.

At a around 8:15 local time on Nov 6, major media outlets declared Angie Craig, a business executive who’s also mother, the winner in her bid to unseat Rep. Jason Lewis (R-Minn.) and represent Minnesota’s 2nd congressional district.

Lewis has an anti-LGBT history as a radio host before he came to Congress, according to a Buzzfeed News report. In 2013, Lewis said gay rights activists were “shredding the Constitution,” and same-sex parents “could harm the kid.” Lewis further argued singling out gay couples with discriminatory marriage bans was acceptable, just as rapists and speeding drivers could be targeted by criminal laws.

Annise Parker, CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund, said Craig’s victory means Minnesota “chose an authentic, solutions-oriented business leader to replace a divisive anti-LGBTQ demagogue – sending a powerful message to all incumbent legislators who attack LGBTQ people and other communities in hopes of political gain.

“Angie will bring a unique and important perspective as the only openly LGBTQ mother in Congress, and her presence will humanize our lives and families for her congressional colleagues,” Parker said.

It was Craig’s second attempt at running for the seat. Craig made an earlier attempt in 2016, but came up short in the year in which President Trump was elected to office.