Hallquist falls short in Vt. governor’s race

Christine Hallquist on Nov. 6 fell short in her bid to become the country’s first openly transgender governor.

Hallquist, who is the former CEO of the Vermont Electric Cooperative, lost to incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott by a 55-40 percent margin.

Hallquist is the first openly trans person in the U.S. to obtain a major party’s nomination in a gubernatorial race. Virginia state Del. Danica Roem, who is the first openly trans person seated in a state legislature, is among those who campaigned for Hallquist.