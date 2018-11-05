PHOTOS: Venice Pride holds inaugural celebration

By : Ryan Williams-Jent
November 5, 2018
Comments: 0

VENICE, Fla. | Venice’s LGBTQ community and its allies celebrated diversity and visibility during the inaugural Venice Pride Nov. 3.

The celebration, which proclaimed “We Are Here” with its theme, was held on the five-acre campus of SunCoast Cathedral Metropolitan Community Church from 1 – 5 p.m. According to Senior Co-Pastor Rev. Vickie Miller, one of the organizers, the theme was chosen to make a statement that the LGBTQ community exists in the area. “We want our voices to be a part of the community,” she shared with Watermark. “We want to be unified and work together on issues that impact us.”

Festivities began at 1:30 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring Venice Mayor John Holic, Equality Florida’s Ken Shelin and Sarasota County Commission Chair Nancy C. Detert. The day featured nearly 50 vendors and an exciting array of entertainment, a pet blessing and pet Pride parade. Watermark was on hand for the inaugural celebration – check out some of our photos below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.

Ryan Williams-Jent

