PHOTOS: The LGBT+ Center of Central Florida celebrates 40 years with Studio 54 concert

ORLANDO | The LGBT+ Center of Central Florida celebrated its 40th anniversary with a concert at The Plaza Live on Nov. 3.

The Studio 54-themed event was hosted by Jorge Estevez and featured showstopping musical and dance numbers by the Orlando Gay Chorus, a sensual burlesque dance from VarieTEASE’s Blue Star, Tymisha Harris and the Ladyboys’ Gadiel Vazquez, hysterical drag by Gidget Galore and a once-in-a-lifetime special performance from one of the queens of disco, Martha Wash.

Check out the photos from the concert below.

Photos by Danny Garcia.