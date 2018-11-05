PHOTOS: Halloween night was filled with tricks and treats at Parliament House

ORLANDO | It was another epic Halloween at the Parliament House Oct. 31 with amazing costumes across the courtyard and throughout the resort.

With a total of $8,000 cash prize – $5000 cash prize awarded on Saturday to a “Day of the Dead, Calavera” bride and $3,000 given to the X-men’s Archangel featuring quite the impressive wing span.

The night was certainly filled with lots of tricks and treats from the trademark strong P House cocktails to the fantastic costumes. Check out our photos below.

Photos by Danny Garcia.