PHOTOS: Halloween night was filled with tricks and treats at Parliament House

By : Danny Garcia
November 5, 2018
Comments: 0

ORLANDO | It was another epic Halloween at the Parliament House Oct. 31 with amazing costumes across the courtyard and throughout the resort.

With a total of $8,000 cash prize – $5000 cash prize awarded on Saturday to a “Day of the Dead, Calavera” bride and $3,000 given to the X-men’s Archangel featuring quite the impressive wing span.

The night was certainly filled with lots of tricks and treats from the trademark strong P House cocktails to the fantastic costumes. Check out our photos below.

Photos by Danny Garcia.

Share this story:

Danny Garcia

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

PHOTOS: Halloween weekend was spooktacular at Parliament House
PHOTOS: Parliament House shows its Pride
PHOTOS: WAVE Awards Party 2018 Central Florida Step-and-Repeat