‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ dominates box office with $50 million opening weekend

“Bohemian Rhapsody” was the number one movie over the weekend bringing in an estimated $50 million in North America and $141.7 million internationally, according to CNN.

The film was expected to earn $35 million in U.S sales but the Queen biopic, which stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, drew in the crowds.

The box office’s other top contenders were “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” which had a $20 million opening, and “Nobody’s Fool,” starring Tiffany Haddish and written by Tyler Perry, came in third with a $14 million opening.

Some critics blasted “Bohemian Rhapsody” for not spotlighting Mercury’s sexuality and AIDS diagnosis enough. While other critics praised the film for recreating some of Queen’s classic concert moments including their 1985 Live Aid performance. It currently holds a 60 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

