Watch: grooms recreate ‘Dirty Dancing’ for first wedding dance

PJ and Noah were celebrating their typical first dance at their wedding when the newlyweds decided to spice things up.

The couple started out with the typical slow dance when the DJ’s equipment appears to malfunction. They act upset at the interruption before launching into a choreographed dance routine.

The track list includes “It’s A Quiet Thing” by Morgana King, “Conga” by Miami Sound Machine and Gloria Estefan, “Gonna Make You Sweat” by C+C Music Factory, “Vogue” by Madonna, “Get Down Tonight” by KC and The Sunshine Band and “Puttin’ On The Ritz” from “Young Frankenstein The Musical.”

For the grand finale, they recreate the iconic “Dirty Dancing” to (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life” by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes.

“We seriously did have ‘the time of our lives…’” the couple wrote in the video description.

Watch below.