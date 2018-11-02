The Obamas’ first Netflix project could be about the Trump administration

Barack and Michelle Obama might tackle the Trump administration for their first Netflix project.

Deadline reports that the former president and first lady have acquired the rights to “The Fifth Risk” by Michael Lewis under their new Netflix production deal. The nonfiction book chronicles the “chaotic” transition in the Departments of Energy, Agriculture and Commerce from the Obama administration to the Trump administration.

According to EW, Lewis confirmed on Katie Couric’s podcast that the Obamas have acquired the rights to his book. Couric says the idea is to “come up with a series for Netflix to help people better understand the government.”

While the book has been optioned, the project has not officially gotten the green light. Other possible projects are also in consideration.

Netflix announced in May its production deal with the Obamas would “produce a diverse mix of content, including the potential for scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features.”