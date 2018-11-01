Watermark’s Wedding Bells: Kathleen Harper and Keith Sadler

“We first met through a mutual friend that was living with me in Park Central,” Keith Sadler shares about first meeting his new wife, Kathleen Harper. “He had brought Kathleen over to the condo but he had to leave, so we proceeded to hang out, eat pork tenderloins, crush beers and binge “South Park.” We didn’t hang out again after that, but remained Facebook friends for the next five years.”

“After becoming friends on Facebook, sharing music links and randomly seeing each other out places, we finally had an actual date three years ago,” Kathleen says. “It was thanks to Tinder that we reconnected.”

Keith, born in Houston, Texas, grew up in Sarasota, Florida, and currently works as vice president of Platform at Morgan & Morgan. Kathleen, born and raised in Orlando, is the business manager for Watermark Publishing Group. The couple lives together in Belle Isle, Florida.

It was Keith who popped the question. “She had no clue what was coming,” he says.

“Keith proposed to me in the most perfect way for us,” Kathleen shares about the proposal. “We went to Key West for what I thought was his birthday trip. We rented a boat and had a friend [Mike Freeze], who happened to be a photographer, show us around the water and islands.”

“After a full day of snorkeling, minor engine failure and touring beautiful Key West’s offshore waters, we made our way out to [Boca Grande Key], which is a small uninhabited beach island about 14 miles off coast,” Keith says. “I told Kathleen that I wanted to get a great Facebook profile photo somewhere on the island. With her ring cupped in my hand, not in a box, we walked in waist-deep water where there were sea urchins, barracuda and other wild life. We finally made it to the back side of the island that had a beach and a single palm tree.”

Keith continues, “As we prepared to get our Facebook profile picture from Mike, this is where I popped the question, and the rest is history.”

But Kathleen says she knew long before that perfect moment she wanted to spend her life with Keith.

“It was pretty early in the relationship that I knew,” she says. “So when he asked there was never a doubt. From the beginning — well, the second beginning — we just had a special bond and never wanted to be apart.”

Keith says the moment was clear for him, too. “I knew she was a keeper when I brought her on a family vacation with my parents, brother and sister in-law, and another couple to the BVIs for a seven-day trip in a catamaran. If we could survive that, we could survive anything. That was when we were dating less than a year.”

He quickly adds, “The second for-sure moment was a couple days after she officially moved in. Our cat and dog finally decided they would no longer chase each other, and share the bed with us.”

Despite a few wedding day obstacles, the two married on St. Pete Beach surrounded by friends and family.

“Red tide, hurricanes, family member health; but ultimately everything worked out, and it was the best wedding we could have ever hoped for,” Keith says. “The love in the air was tangible, and our family and friends made this a weekend no one can forget.”

“The ceremony was everything we could have ever dreamed of,” Kathleen adds. “After having a red tide scare and almost canceling the location, we decided to roll the dice and everything was perfect.”

Engagement date: May 27, 2017

Wedding date: Sept. 29, 2018

Venue: Grand Plaza Hotel, St. Pete Beach

Colors: Plum and gray

Wedding Song/Artist: “Ordinary Girl” by Rebelution

DJ Service: Jay Imminent Gordon

Caterer: Grand Plaza Hotel

Officiant: Brad Sparrow

Cake Bakery: Sweet Divas Cakery

Cake/Cupcake Flavors: Vanilla with raspberry swirl and double chocolate

Theme: Beach

Photographer: Jonathan Dyer Photography

