St. Petersburg to hold ‘We Won’t Be Erased’ transgender support rally

LGBTQ community leaders and advocates will gather Nov. 4 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at St. Petersburg’s Williams Park for the area’s “We Won’t Be Erased” transgender support rally.

Nathan Bruemmer organized the rally following reports that the Trump administration may attempt to define gender as an immutable condition determined at birth. Partner organizations include Equality Florida, TransAction Florida, Metro Wellness & Community Centers, St. Pete Pride and Project No Labels. The permitting process for the gathering was expedited by the city’s LGBTQ liaison Jim Nixon. Bruemmer notes that his support, and that of Mayor Rick Kriseman’s, were critical components to its planning. The event will include an array of community speakers, including Bruemmer.

“We rally for our rights, for our future and for our lives,” Bruemmer says. “These rallies are happening all over our country right now. I hope the politicians who need to hear this message do so and act, but I know the reality is some will hear us and some won’t.

“It’s important to the trans community to see a visible showing up of support from allies,” he stresses. “We cannot address this alone. We cannot end this attempt at erasure unless allies add their voice and their actions to ending discrimination against transgender Americans.”

For more information, visit the “St. Pete We Won’t Be Erased Transgender Support Rally” event page on Facebook or email SBruemmer@gmail.com.