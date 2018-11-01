2018 Midterm election LGBTQ Voters’ Guide

Electing ally candidates is critical. That’s why Watermark reached out to 154 men and women running for political office across Central Florida and Tampa Bay to ask five questions focusing on LGBTQ equality.

You’ll find the abbreviated answers of 33 respondents below: 24 Democrats, one Republican, one Libertarian and seven without a party affiliation. While the first question was open-ended, the subsequent four were yes or no and some candidates opted to elaborate.

To read Watermark’s full coverage about the equality-focused organizations, candidates and voters hoping to turn the tide Nov. 6, click here.

1. Why should should those in the LGBTQ community support your candidacy?

STATE

Andrew Gillum, Governor (D): While in the last few decades the LGBTQ community has made great strides, we’ve seen the Trump and Scott administrations attempt to undo that progress and hurt this community. I will work hard not only to protect the progress we’ve made, but move our community closer towards full equality. I would sign and support the Competitive Workforce Act and use the executive office to provide full protections for the LGBT community to the greatest extent of the law. I will fight to put an end to the harmful practice of “conversion therapy” for minors, and work to implement policies that address bullying and harassment in our schools, and work hard to curb homelessness among LGBTQ youth. As Governor, I would fight to outlaw housing or employment discrimination based on sexual orientation.

Sean Shaw, Attorney General (D): I would be honored to have the support of the LGBTQ community for Attorney General because it is imperative that our next Attorney General is one that is committed to ensuring that all Floridians have equal protection under the law. For eight years, we’ve had an Attorney General that has fought against the interests of this community, in 2014 she upheld Florida’s ban on gay marriage and actively defended this state’s ban on gay adoption. That’s just not acceptable. I strongly believe that gay rights are human rights and my support for this community is not a political stance or an ideology. I think that our LGBTQ Floridians have had enough of this extreme right-wing Republican agenda and they deserve the kind of leadership that fights for the well-being of all of us.

Darren Soto, U.S. Representative District 9 (D): I have been a longtime advocate of equality for all Americans including our LGBTQ community. I have helped lead on various issues including equality in employment, housing, parental rights and marriage on the local, state and now national level.

Dana Cottrell, U.S. Representative District 11 (D): The LGBTQ community should support my candidacy as I understand first-hand many of the issues you face concerning equality, rights, and recognition. My older sister came out when she was about twenty years old. I have gone through this experience with her. I know how being gay impacted her emotional and social development as a youth and young adult. I know the discrimination she has faced for what is natural to her. She now has two beautiful daughters, and I will fight with every breath that is in me for my nieces and my sister to live in a world without bias, and with equality and acceptance for all. You should also support me because I am working to get at of office a person opposed to everything you stand for, and who votes based on his personal religious convictions.

Charlie Crist, U.S. Representative District 13 (D): I strongly support, and actively fight in Congress, for the rights of the LGBTQ community. As a proud member of the Congressional LGBTQ Equality Caucus, I have cosponsored countless bills to fight discrimination and provide equal rights for all Americans, and I am proud that passing the Equality Act will be an urgent priority should Democrats retake the House of Representatives. When the Trump Administration announced plans to establish a Conscience and Religious Freedom Division at the Department of Health and Human Services, I immediately sent a letter to Secretary Azar urging him to provide specific clarification that the office would not be used to justify medical discrimination against women, members of the LGBT community, and persons living with HIV/AIDS – all of whom have faced well documented discrimination and abuse from medical providers in the past. Two of my can’t-miss community events each year are the St. Pete Pride parade and Equality Gala. If re-elected to Congress, I will continue working with our robust LGBTQ community to keep moving equality forward.

Kristin Carlson, U.S. Representative District 15 (D): The choice between myself and my Republican opponent is very clear. One candidate will be a champion of rights for the LGBTQ community, and the other will continue their track record of being 50 years behind the times when it comes to those rights. In Florida, you can be fired for being LGBTQ. During my opponent’s time in the Florida House of Representatives, he continued to fail to support legislation that would protect that most basic right of protection. In Congress, I will push for the Equality Act, not only because it is the morally right thing to do, but because it is also the economically rational thing to do. When in Congress, I will ensure the entire nation, not just Florida, is a place where the LGBTQ community has the same constitutional protections as race and age.

CENTRAL FLORIDA

Melissa “Mel” Martin, State Senate District 14 (D): I have and will continue to be a steadfast ally with the LGBTQ community and would boldly sponsor necessary legislation to assure the community is treated with dignity and respect.

Kathleen “Katie” Tripp, State Representative District 25 (D): Because I support you.

Joseph “Joe” Hannoush, State Representative District 25 (LPF): As a Libertarian, I of course support LGBTQ rights 100%.

Carol Lawrence, State Representative District 27 (D): My “yes” answers to questions 2-5 should demonstrate my support of the LGBTQ community. Beyond that, I believe every one of my non-straight friends, neighbors and family members will attest that I am accepting of people within the LGBTQ community. Among my family members that I know are gay are my two living nieces who have wives; one of them has children with her wife.

Debra Kaplan, State Representative District 31 (D): Unlike the incumbent, I support the right of LGBTQ individuals to marry, cohabitate and adopt children. I believe that sexual orientation should not be the yardstick to consider whether someone should be hired, serve in the military or be able to rent an apartment or home. Any form of discrimination is abhorrent to me. I would want LGBTQ members of my family, friends, coworkers and constituents to be able to live their best life.

Cynthia Brown, State Representative District 32 (D): Because I believe in equal rights for all. Including equal rights in employment, benefits and the right to marry.

Oren Miller, State Representative District 33 (D): I support change that would make equal rights truly equal. I held a special meeting to discuss issues with a prominent LGBTQ group in Florida District 33. It was important to me to hear from them and for them to hear from me. I didn’t want them to just vote for a Democrat. I want them to vote for someone they can believe in.

Stockton Reeves, State Representative District 47 (R): The depth of my business, professional and life experience has best prepared me to serve all the residents of District 47. I am a part owner in Architects Design Group and The Center for Public Safety. We design public safety facilities across the nation. Our workforce is a microcosm of our population and reflects that diversity in all ways. We designed the Florida Solar Energy Center and were designing public facilities long before the US Green Building Council ever conceived of a LEED certified facility. Solar power and clean energy remain a priority for me. I served six years on the Winter Park Housing Authority and spent almost 20 years on the Board of Trustees at the Maitland Art Center including three terms as its Board Chair. I served on several boards with United Arts during that time as well. Our family has the Reeves Family Foundation which provides scholarships to graduating high school students who are academically qualified but financially disadvantaged. I grew up spending weekends with my father excavating Timucua pre-contact habitation mounds to save that part of Florida’s history before development destroyed those artifacts. In fact our family’s collection of Seminole art and artifacts was on display at the Orlando Museum of Art from January to July of this year. My deep appreciation for Central Florida’s environment was forged canoeing, hiking and walking to get to those excavation sites. In the late 1980’s I traveled several times with Dr. Peter Pritchard to help save four species of ocean going turtles that come ashore at Shell Beach in Guyana to lay eggs. In business, in the arts as well as in civic, charitable and philanthropic areas, I have spent time and energy to help make Central Florida a better place to live and work.

Anna V. Eskamani, State Representative District 47 (D): I consider myself to not just be an ally to the LGBTQ community – I am an accomplice to the LGTBQ community. That means that I am by your side through thick and thin, through victories and loss. My commitment to inclusivity is unmatched, and I have been fighting for equality alongside LGBTQ friends and coalition partners for more than 10 years.

Amy Mercado, State Representative District 48 (D): I would love to earn the LGBTQ+ community’s support because as a wife, businesswoman, mom of six, former healthcare worker and caretaker to ailing grandparents I know exactly what it is like to struggle to make ends meet to provide for my multi-generational family. I am a progressive advocate within my community who believes in: science, bully-free education, equal rights regardless of who we love or what bathroom we use, equal work for equal pay, women’s rights and disability rights

Carlos Guillermo Smith, State Representative District 49 (D): As our state’s first and only LGBTQ Latinx lawmaker, I have been a visible and unapologetic voice for LGBTQ Floridians. Representation matters. My lived experience as a survivor of anti-gay hate violence and as someone who has seen the consequences of discrimination has made me a stronger and more authentic advocate for equality. I have championed bipartisan legislation that treats LGBTQ people fairly and equally under Florida law and led the charge for gun safety after Pulse as the first-named sponsor of the assault weapons and large capacity magazine ban. Earlier this year I was recognized by the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS foundation for my advocacy for the HIV community and have also been honored by Equality Florida and the LGBT Center in Orlando.

Phil Moore, State Representative District 53 (D): I have been an LGBTQ supporter, lived with and grew up among the LGBTQ community since childhood in S. Florida in the early 80s. As a heterosexual man I know there is no difference between the love that can be carried between people no matter their gender.

John W. Mina, Orange County Sheriff (NPA): In my position as Chief of Police at the Orlando Police Department I have been a strong advocate for our LGBTQ community. I started the first LGBTQ liaison police officer of all Central Florida law enforcement agencies. Under my leadership the Orlando Police Department is one of the few agencies that post hate crime information on the web to spread awareness about hate crimes. Since I have been Chief, our Department has embraced the Pride Parade and I have been proud to march in it myself. I also helped create the Safe Place Initiative for the City of Orlando. The mission of the Safe Place Initiative is to provide the LGBTQ community with easily accessible safety information and safe places they can turn to if they are a victim of a crime or feel threatened

Johanna Lopez, Orange County School Board Member District 2 (N/A): Throughout my career as a lifelong educator, I have made it a personal goal to fight for the rights of all of my students, especially those who come from historically marginalized backgrounds. As a School Board Member, I will continue to work towards ensuring that our public education system is fair. I will champion policies that support our LGBTQ Students, teachers and staff members. In particular, I will fight for equitable schools, where every student receives the support they need to have a shot at a successful future. This includes having trainings for teachers and staff about how our students’ backgrounds can affect their learning. I will also work to ensure our students’ safety and well-being inside and outside of the classroom by increasing licensed mental health counselors and opposing the arming of teachers. I also believe our students deserve to have a learning environment that is free from guns, violence, bullying and discrimination. Overall, I understand how important it is for our LGBTQ youth to feel welcomed, supported, and empowered in our schools. In fact, it’s often an issue of life or death. With that in mind, without any form of hesitation, I will be committed to the well-being of our Orange County LGBTQ students, teachers, and staff members. That’s why I have been endorsed by Equality Florida and Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith.

TAMPA BAY

Adam Hattersley, State Representative District 59 (D): LBGTQ issues are the reason I began running for this seat. My brother in-law and his husband adopted a newborn here in Florida last year and I want to ensure she grows up knowing there is nothing wrong with her family. My opponents are EXTREMELY right-wing and religious, and not only does the Bible not belong in government, but government does not belong in anyone’s bedroom. The Hillsborough LBGTA Caucus and Equality Florida have already endorsed me (and are actively helping in my campaign) and most of my campaign staff is from the LBGTQ community.

Fentrice Driskell, State Representative District 63 (D): Those in the LGBTQ community should support my candidacy because I will continue to be an ally once elected to office. Diversity and inclusion work has been an essential part of my life and career. I have served on The Florida Bar’s Committee for Diversity and Inclusion for four years. We promote diversity in the legal community in all of its forms including sex, race and sexual orientation. In addition, my campaign has gained great momentum and I recently became one of only six candidates endorsed by President Barack Obama. Some of my additional endorsements include the Equality Florida, the Florida LGBTA and Hillsborough LGBTA Democratic Caucuses, the Tampa Bay Times, La Gaceta, the Florida Sentinel Bulletin, EMILY’s List, Ruth’s List Florida, Flippable, the Collective PAC, Run for Something, the Sierra Club, the Florida Education Association, AFL-CIO, West Central Florida Labor Council and several other organizations, elected officials, and community leaders.

Amanda Murphy, State Senator District 16 (D): I have supported and will continue to support equality for all, specifically LGBTQ issues. Whether it is marriage equality, equal adoption benefits, anti-bullying legislation, or civil protections to ensure that malicious employers do not discriminate against their employees, I have always and consistently supported complete equality for all people. While in the State House, I helped people stand up for their rights. I will do the same if elected to the State Senate, and will continue to be a champion on your issues–not just an occasional vote.

Alex Heeren, State Senator District 66 (D): I hope that members of the LGBTQ community will support my candidacy because I promise to stand up for you in Tallahassee. I will support the Competitive Workforce Act and do everything in my power to make sure it becomes law. I will fight every attempt to limit your rights and will actively seek advice and feedback from the LGBTQ community to ensure I’m doing the best job I can as your representative.

Dawn C. Douglas, State Senator District 67 (D): I believe the LGBTQ community should support me because I completely support everyone’s right to live their chosen lifestyle. For the past two years, I have provided support for a young teenager who is transgender and was struggling with the decision. Since I was a teenager I have easily moved in LGBTQ circles. My own children grew up knowing our lives included gay family and friends. Occasionally they acted as caregivers for my young children. As a representative of the teacher’s union, PCTA, I have attended and walked in St. Pete’s annual Pride parade. In my eyes all people should feel safe in our society and be able to pursue their dreams regardless of sexual orientation, color, faith or culture.

Jennifer Webb, State Senator District 69 (D): We need people who are in the State House protecting us from these horrific policies that are coming out of D.C. I have spent the last three years getting to know every inch of my district and the families, the residents and the businesses owners that live there. I’ve pulled together an agenda that will strengthen our community and ensure that no one falls through the cracks. I’m hoping to sponsor the Competitive Workforce Act and to make sure there are no more bathroom bills. I’ve also made mental health and substance abuse a cornerstone of my campaign because it affects our community regardless of income or zip code. I know from working closely with our community that we suffer from substance abuse and from mental illness because of society’s rejection of us.

Angela Birdsong, Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners District 2 (D): I gave my campaign a name, it’s called We The People. I believe that diversity is our strength. I have a niece and a nephew that are gay. These issues are about my family. I am endorsed by the Democratic LGTBA Caucus.

Joe Kotvas, Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners District 5 (NPA): Because I oppose both racism and prejudice in any form. I am one of the few remaining White Freedom Riders from the 1963 March on Washington and believe we all have a right to be who we are without fear from anyone, regardless of our race or gender

William “Bill” Person, Hillsborough County School Board Member District 1 (N/A): I believe that every school should be safe and inclusive. Our kids need an ally on the school board that will fight for them. The district has been slow to put policy in place that not only protects our LGBTQ+ students, but also ensures they can thrive. The LGBTQ+ community can count on me to support and advocate for the LGBTQ+ students and staff of Hillsborough County Public Schools.

Karen Perez, Hillsborough County School Board Member District 6 (N/A): My daughter came out to me at the age of 13. She is now 32 years old and she and her wife are doing wonderful. In my practice, I have a majority of LGBTQ workers, both here in my Tampa office and my Pinellas office. I also am part of the LGBT committee at the Tampa VA. I would appreciate endorsement by the LGBTQ community as education and inclusion is the key! I sit on the LGBTQ committee in the VA and continue to encourage education on diversity training for practitioners when it comes to the LGBT community. In my private practice provide constant diversity training to my staff regarding the LGBTQ community. I also have conversation training regarding what speech is acceptable and what is NOT when it comes to the LGBTQ community.

Amy Kedron, Pinellas Board of County Commissioners District 6 – Single Member (D): I was raised in a large family with gay and transgender people and we always helped family members become their authentic selves with love. I have published research on pivotal moments in history such as the Stonewall Riot and have taught college students about LGBTQ history. I believe it is not enough to support the LGBTQ community with sentiments alone, because actions speak louder. Throughout my career I have not just supported but promoted leaders in my own ventures who were LGBTQ. I have also stood in solidarity with friends as they transitioned or confronted challenges with their sexual identity. I have seen how freeing it is for friends to have the support of loved ones at moments like this and it truly brings me joy.

Peggy O’Shea, Pinellas County School Board Member District 3 – At Large (N/A): I have always and will always continue to support the LGBTQ community and all non-discriminatory laws, practices and policies. As a school board member in Pinellas County, we have included sexual orientation in all policies regarding non-discrimination.

Matt Stewart, Pinellas County School Board Member District 6 – Single Member (N/A): I was born and raised in Clearwater and went on to earn my doctorate in Education at the University of South Florida. Currently, my husband and I live in St. Petersburg where we are foster parents, PTA members and are involved in our neighborhood association. I am proud to have the support of Equality Florida and Stonewall Democrats.

2. Do you support the Florida Competitive Workforce Act, banning discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in housing, employment and public accommodations?

STATE

Andrew Gillum, Governor (D): Yes

Sean Shaw, Attorney General (D): Yes. In fact, I was one of the co-sponsors of Representative Diamond’s HB 347 Prohibited Discrimination which prohibited sexual orientation and gender identity from being a permissible ground to discriminate in public lodging and public food services.

Darren Soto, U.S. Representative District 9 (D): Yes. I cosponsored and voted for this bill when I was in the Florida Senate and continue to support it.

Dana Cottrell, U.S. Representative District 11 (D): Yes. I also support banning this type of discrimination for those with handicaps and/or disabilities.

Charlie Crist, U.S. Representative District 13 (D): Yes. I live my life by the Golden Rule, and that means treating everyone with kindness, respect, and fairly. The fact that discriminating against people based on sexual orientation or gender identity remains legal bewilders Floridians. It bewilders me. This type of discrimination is unacceptable, and I strongly support outlawing it at both the state and federal level. It’s not right in 2018 that you can get married on Saturday and fired on Monday.

Kristin Carlson, U.S. Representative District 15 (D): Yes, this is as simple as it gets. No one should be discriminated against for any reason, not based on age, race, or based on their sexual orientation and gender identity. My opponent had six years in the Florida House of Representatives to get the Florida Competitive Workforce Act passed, but he did not. As a member of Congress, not only will I push for federal legislation to end this form of discrimination, I will also try to use my influence to pass State legislation which would have the same affect.

CENTRAL FLORIDA

Melissa “Mel” Martin, State Senate District 14 (D): Yes

Kathleen “Katie” Tripp, State Representative District 25 (D): Yes

Joseph “Joe” Hannoush, State Representative District 25 (LPF): I don’t think there should be any discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity for anything. Companies should base hiring decisions on job skills, not gender or sexual orientation. I support phasing out “men/women” public facilities. I would support single-person use public facilities.

Carol Lawrence, State Representative District 27 (D): Yes. A couple of months ago, my niece and her wife, who live in St. Petersburg, came for a day visit and we talked about the threat that many LGBTQ persons live under of being discriminated against because of their sexual orientation, transgender identification, etc. They also said they do not travel in certain areas of Florida because of the possibility of their being attacked. Moreover, both said that transgender persons are more likely to be murdered or commit suicide than are other members of the LGBTQ community.

Debra Kaplan, State Representative District 31 (D): Yes

Cynthia Brown, State Representative District 32 (D): Yes

Oren Miller, State Representative District 33 (D): Yes. I spent 40 years at Caterpillar Inc. I worked on teams and developed teams to do just that. We wanted equality then and I still want it today. I’m hoping to put this issue to rest in my lifetime.

Stockton Reeves, State Representative District 47 (R): Yes, I support banning discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations for any reason.

Anna V. Eskamani, State Representative District 47 (D): Yes, 100%. And have been advocating for its passage in Tallahassee for more than five years now.

Amy Mercado, State Representative District 48 (D): Yes

Carlos Guillermo Smith, State Representative District 49 (D): Yes. The Florida Competitive Workforce Act as it is currently written is legislation I helped author as a former legislative staffer and former Government Affairs Manager for Equality Florida. Before I was elected to the Florida House, I was on the front-lines fighting for the passage of this pro-equality legislation. As a member of the Florida legislature, I am now a proud co-sponsor of the bill. I won’t leave the Florida legislature until these protections are signed into law.

Phil Moore, State Representative District 53 (D): Yes. I do support the Florida Competitive Workforce Act. Sadly in Florida we are also fighting for equality for women.

John W. Mina, Orange County Sheriff (NPA): Yes

Johanna Lopez, Orange County School Board Member District 2 (N/A): Yes

TAMPA BAY

Adam Hattersley, State Representative District 59 (D): Yes

Fentrice Driskell, State Representative District 63 (D): Yes

Amanda Murphy, State Senator District 16 (D):Yes. No one should be discriminated in the workforce for their orientation, ethnicity, nationality or other forms of discrimination.

Alex Heeren, State Senator District 66 (D):Yes

Dawn C. Douglas, State Senator District 67 (D): Yes

Jennifer Webb, State Senator District 69 (D): Yes

Angela Birdsong, Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners District 2 (D): Yes

Joe Kotvas, Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners District 5 (NPA): Yes

William “Bill” Person, Hillsborough County School Board Member District 1 (NA): Yes

Karen Perez, Hillsborough County School Board Member District 6 (NA): Yes

Amy Kedron, Pinellas Board of County Commissioners District 6 – Single Member (D): Yes, absolutely. Inequality is entrenched in people’s access to resources such as employment and housing. When we ensure truly equal access we truly allow one another to thrive.

Peggy O’Shea, Pinellas County School Board Member District 3 – At Large (NA): Yes

Matt Stewart, Pinellas County School Board Member District 6 – Single Member (NA): Yes

3. Do you support legislation banning “conversion therapy” that purports to change a child’s sexual orientation or gender identity?

STATE Andrew Gillum, Governor (D): Yes Sean Shaw, Attorney General (D): Yes. I do not support conversion therapy. This is a dangerous and damaging practice that has been rejected and disproven by medical professionals for decades. I believe Florida should join the 15 other states and D.C. in protecting individuals from these harmful practices. Darren Soto, U.S. Representative District 9 (D): Yes. This is a perverse and harmful practice that should be banned. Dana Cottrell, U.S. Representative District 11 (D): Yes. Conversion therapy should be banned with the consequence of arrest, and when applicable, revocation of license to practice. Charlie Crist, U.S. Representative District 13 (D): Yes. Conversion therapy is child abuse, plain and simple. The very notion of charlatans giving misguided parents a false, dark hope in order to abuse LGBT children and youth makes me physically sick. Conversion therapy should be banned, and I have supported federal legislation to make it illegal in America. The reality is that there is nothing broken with LGBT youth. There is nothing to fix. We, as a community, should be lifting up our LGBT youth who have displayed incredible courage to be themselves, and we should be supporting parents who are struggling with their new reality, helping them prioritize love and find acceptance and respect. Kristin Carlson, U.S. Representative District 15 (D): Yes. Conversion therapy is not only morally reprehensible, it is bad science, dangerous and should never be used on anyone to try and change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity, especially to vulnerable populations like children. As a society, we should protect children, nurture them, and let them come into their own. Conversion therapy has no other purpose than to try and make someone who they are not, through dangerous psychological measures, which have been proven time and time again to have no effect, except for harmful ones. CENTRAL FLORIDA Melissa “Mel” Martin, State Senate District 14 (D): Yes. Conversion therapy should be determined a crime. Kathleen “Katie” Tripp, State Representative District 25 (D): Yes Joseph “Joe” Hannoush, State Representative District 25 (LPF): As a Libertarian, I’m generally opposed to government banning choices for individuals. With that being said, I would oppose any child going through such a process like that if that would go against what feels natural to them. Depending on the methods used, it could be considered child abuse. Carol Lawrence, State Representative District 27 (D): Yes Debra Kaplan, State Representative District 31 (D): Yes Cynthia Brown, State Representative District 32 (D): Yes Oren Miller, State Representative District 33 (D): Yes. I absolutely support legislation banning “conversion therapy.” Believing that someone must be “cured” or “fixed” of their sexual identity is abhorrent to me. Stockton Reeves, State Representative District 47 (R): Yes, I do support banning this “therapy” for minors. Anna V. Eskamani, State Representative District 47 (D): Yes, we need a statewide ban on “conversion therapy” and we need it now. Amy Mercado, State Representative District 48 (D): Yes Carlos Guillermo Smith, State Representative District 49 (D): Yes, and I have proudly co-sponsored legislation banning the dangerous and scientifically debunked practice of conversion therapy on minors. Phil Moore, State Representative District 53 (D): Yes. I wholeheartedly support a ban on non-science. John W. Mina, Orange County Sheriff (NPA): Yes Johanna Lopez, Orange County School Board Member District 2 (N/A): Yes TAMPA BAY Adam Hattersley, State Representative District 59 (D): Yes Fentrice Driskell, State Representative District 63 (D): Yes Amanda Murphy, State Senator District 16 (D): Yes. I absolutely support banning dangerous conversion therapy practices in Florida. I support Senator Rodriguez’s Senate Bill 696 from last year’s legislative session, and it is a shame that bill never received a single committee hearing last year. I pledge to co-sponsor that bill when Senator Rodriguez files it again. Alex Heeren, State Senator District 66 (D):Yes Dawn C. Douglas, State Senator District 67 (D): Yes Jennifer Webb, State Senator District 69 (D): Yes Angela Birdsong, Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners District 2 (D):Yes Joe Kotvas, Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners District 5 (NPA):Yes William “Bill” Person, Hillsborough County School Board Member District 1 (NA): Yes, I absolutely support banning “conversion therapy.” It’s unconscionable. Karen Perez, Hillsborough County School Board Member District 6 (NA):Yes Amy Kedron, Pinellas Board of County Commissioners District 6 – Single Member (D): Yes. Of course. It breaks my heart that this was ever proposed. No child should ever be forced to be anything but their true self. Peggy O’Shea, Pinellas County School Board Member District 3 – At Large (NA): Yes Matt Stewart, Pinellas County School Board Member District 6 – Single Member (NA): Yes

4. Do you oppose legislation restricting access to restrooms and other sex-segregated facilities for transgender Floridians?

STATE Andrew Gillum, Governor (D): Yes Sean Shaw, Attorney General (D): 4. Yes, I oppose legislation restricting access to restroom and other facilities for transgender people. This is nothing but legalized discrimination that criminalizes something as integral to everyday life as using the bathroom. I don’t believe these laws are necessary and I do not stand behind them. Darren Soto, U.S. Representative District 9 (D): Yes. I oppose these restrictions and advocated against them in the Florida Senate and now in Congress. Dana Cottrell, U.S. Representative District 11 (D): Yes, I oppose legislation restricting access to restrooms and other sex-segregated facilities for transgender Floridians. Charlie Crist, U.S. Representative District 13 (D): Yes. All Floridians, including transgender Floridians, should be able to use public facilities that match their gender. This is a particularly important issue in our schools. Trans youth too often face bullying and discrimination. Restricting their ability to use the restroom is cruel and discriminatory, plain and simple. Kristin Carlson, U.S. Representative District 15 (D): Yes. You should be able to use the restroom and other sex-generated facilities for which you gender identify with. There is an overblown myth about members of the public purposely using the wrong bathroom under the guise of being transgender to sneak a peek on the opposite gender. This is purely a myth. This is not based in reality of what transgender individuals go through, and all laws like this would do, is nothing but try an embarrass an already marginalized population. CENTRAL FLORIDA Melissa “Mel” Martin, State Senate District 14 (D): Yes, let them pee! Kathleen “Katie” Tripp, State Representative District 25 (D): I support legislation to create gender-neutral bathrooms & other facilities. Joseph “Joe” Hannoush, State Representative District 25 (LPF): Yes. I am absolutely against any legislation that would segregate any individual from effectively not being able to use a public restroom. Again, I would favor “single-person” public restrooms. That way gender or orientation is not even a factor. Carol Lawrence, State Representative District 27 (D): Yes. I would like, however, to see more “family” restrooms. I often need to use one myself when the designated women’s toilets are crowded. Debra Kaplan, State Representative District 31 (D): Yes Cynthia Brown, State Representative District 32 (D): Yes Oren Miller, State Representative District 33 (D): Yes, I oppose legislation restricting access to restrooms. Transgender people have been using the restroom that matches their gender identity for decades. I will never support “otherizing” any group of people. (Incidentally, I also support unisex and family bathrooms, with child care stations in all.) Stockton Reeves, State Representative District 47 (R): Yes Anna V. Eskamani, State Representative District 47 (D): Yes. This legislation is bigoted and unnecessary. Amy Mercado, State Representative District 48 (D): Yes Carlos Guillermo Smith, State Representative District 49 (D): Yes. In 2015, as Government Affairs Manager for Equality Florida, I successfully led the charge in opposition to a discriminatory and transphobic bathroom bill that was moving quickly thru the Florida House. The bill was defeated in part based on my successful efforts in the Florida Capitol to derail it. My experience in fighting against this type of bigoted legislation is what motivated me to run for office in the first place. Phil Moore, State Representative District 53 (D): I would lean towards not opposing restroom access but would have to look into the specifics. John W. Mina, Orange County Sheriff (NPA): Yes Johanna Lopez, Orange County School Board Member District 2 (N/A): Yes TAMPA BAY Adam Hattersley, State Representative District 59 (D): Yes Fentrice Driskell, State Representative District 63 (D): Yes Amanda Murphy, State Senator District 16 (D): Yes, discriminatory legislation has no place in our Capitol building. Alex Heeren, State Senator District 66 (D): Yes Dawn C. Douglas, State Senator District 67 (D): Yes Jennifer Webb, State Senator District 69 (D): Yes Angela Birdsong, Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners District 2 (D): Yes Joe Kotvas, Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners District 5 (NPA): No William “Bill” Person, Hillsborough County School Board Member District 1 (NA): Yes Karen Perez, Hillsborough County School Board Member District 6 (NA): Yes Amy Kedron, Pinellas Board of County Commissioners District 6 – Single Member (D): Absolutely and I am happy local leaders are finally making progress on this in our educational institutions. Peggy O’Shea, Pinellas County School Board Member District 3 – At Large (NA): Yes Matt Stewart, Pinellas County School Board Member District 6 – Single Member (NA): Yes

5. Do you support requiring school districts to include specific protections against bullying and harassment on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity or expression?

STATE

Andrew Gillum, Governor (D): Yes

Sean Shaw, Attorney General (D): Yes. Schools can be tough environments for most students regardless of your sexual orientation or gender identity. Implementing and enforcing policies that support all students, especially our LGBTQ youths who face exclusion, discrimination, and bullying can be extremely beneficial. As leaders, we should be instituting practices that foster a safe and welcoming environment for all our children.

Darren Soto, U.S. Representative District 9 (D): Yes. I have voted on multiple occasions to include these specific protections. I also played a leadership role in advocating for reinstatement of school guidelines for protecting our transgender community.

Dana Cottrell, U.S. Representative District 11 (D): Yes. 5. I fully support requiring school districts to include specific protections against bullying and harassment on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity or expression. Having been a teacher for 25 years, this is extremely important to me, especially in the age of 45!

Charlie Crist, U.S. Representative District 13 (D): Yes. Because bullying and harassment not only hurts LGBT students and their development but also their right under the Florida Constitution to a “safe, secure, and high quality” public education, affirmatively protecting vulnerable students is a critical duty of school districts. We should be holding administrators who fail to protect LGBT students accountable.

Kristin Carlson, U.S. Representative District 15 (D): Yes. Just as schools should have specific protections against bullying and harassment for race, so should schools have protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity or expression. School is one of the most stressful times in one’s life, especially if you a teen going through your own discovery of sexual orientation and gender identity, there should be protections in place to ensure it is not any more stressful than it should be.

CENTRAL FLORIDA

Melissa “Mel” Martin, State Senate District 14 (D): Yes, it should already be in policy by now.

Kathleen “Katie” Tripp, State Representative District 25 (D): Yes

Joseph “Joe” Hannoush, State Representative District 25 (LPF): Bullying is bullying no matter the reason. I am against all examples of bullying, regardless of the reason. Obviously sexual orientation and gender identity, and the expression of, included.

Carol Lawrence, State Representative District 27 (D): Yes. All forms of bullying need to be addressed.

Debra Kaplan, State Representative District 31 (D): Yes

Cynthia Brown, State Representative District 32 (D): Yes

Oren Miller, State Representative District 33 (D): Yes

Stockton Reeves, State Representative District 47 (R): Yes. Schools and school districts should ban and prevent bullying and harassment for any reason.

Anna V. Eskamani, State Representative District 47 (D): I do! I also support comprehensive sexual health education that is age-appropriate, evidence based, and proven to work.

Amy Mercado, State Representative District 48 (D): Yes

Carlos Guillermo Smith, State Representative District 49 (D): Yes. School districts should be required to adopt enumerated anti-bullying and anti-discrimination protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity. I also support more training requirements on how to effectively support bullied LGBTQ youth for educators and faculty. I have also been a vocal critic of the “Hope Scholarship”, which is a flawed school voucher program that specifically leaves bullied LGBTQ youth behind.

Phil Moore, State Representative District 53 (D): I will be working hard when elected to improve Florida’s public education system including funding for mental health services. Yes to all.

John W. Mina, Orange County Sheriff (NPA): Yes

Johanna Lopez, Orange County School Board Member District 2 (N/A): Yes

TAMPA BAY

Adam Hattersley, State Representative District 59 (D): Yes

Fentrice Driskell, State Representative District 63 (D): Yes

Amanda Murphy, State Senator District 16 (D): Yes. We live in a time where we know the deleterious impact bullying can have on any child. It’s high time we stopped accepting churlish behavior in our public schools.

Alex Heeren, State Senator District 66 (D): Yes

Dawn C. Douglas, State Senator District 67 (D): Yes

Jennifer Webb, State Senator District 69 (D): Yes

Angela Birdsong, Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners District 2 (D): Yes

Joe Kotvas, Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners District 5 (NPA): Yes

William “Bill” Person, Hillsborough County School Board Member District (NA): Yes

Karen Perez, Hillsborough County School Board Member District 6 (NA): Yes

Amy Kedron, Pinellas Board of County Commissioners District 6 – Single Member (D): Yes. We need to take a zero tolerance approach to bullying. The best way to do this is by fostering an educational environment that values and supports all young people and by building an educational curriculum that values and emphasizes diversity in all of its forms including race, sex, gender identity, culture, sexual orientation, class and ability.

Peggy O’Shea, Pinellas County School Board Member District 3 – At Large (NA): Yes

Matt Stewart, Pinellas County School Board Member District 6 – Single Member (NA): Yes