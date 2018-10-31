Venice announces first ever Pride Festival

Venice’s LGBTQ community and its allies will celebrate diversity and visibility during the inaugural Venice Pride Nov. 3.

The celebration will be held on the five-acre campus of SunCoast Cathedral Metropolitan Community Church, described as a safe spiritual home for the LGBTQ community and its allies, from 1-5 p.m.

“Our theme is ‘We Are Here,’” Senior Co-Pastor and one of the celebration’s organizers Rev. Vickie Miller says, “mostly to make a statement that the LGBTQ community and our allies are present in Venice. We want our voices to be a part of the community; we want to be unified and work together on issues that impact us.”

The festivities begin at 1:30 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony and continue with entertainment and a pet blessing. “We know that many of us are pet lovers,” Miller says, “so we thought it’d be a great way for people to come out and celebrate all of creation together. We’ll have a pet pride parade in addition to that.” The gathering will also feature nearly 50 vendors.

“The message we really want to share is that when we are connected as a community, then we can impact our community for the better,” Miller says. “That’s our main purpose at this point: to connect and unify us.”

For more information about the inaugural Venice Pride, visit Facebook.com/VeniceFLPride or VeniceFLPride.com.