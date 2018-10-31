onePULSE Foundation awarded up to $10 million for museum

ORLANDO | The Orange County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) awarded the onePULSE Foundation up to $10 million in hotel-tax revenues on Oct. 30 to help it acquire land and create designs for its proposed Pulse museum.

The present members at the BCC meeting unanimously approved the funding and the onePULSE Foundation was met with the support of Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs, the Tourism Development Council and the Application Review Committee.

“Of all the things our community has experienced, nothing will ever compare to the shattering tragedy of June 12, 2016,” said Jacobs in a statement. “Yet as dark and devastating as that day was, I remember how inspired I was by the strength, unity, compassion and love that poured forth from all parts of Central Florida, throughout the nation and around the globe. I am immensely proud of the Board’s historic decision to approve funding to help build the Pulse museum.”

The onePULSE Foundation is the official nonprofit managing the design and construction of a permanent museum and memorial to honor the 49 people who died in the attack. It also supports survivors, families and first responders.

“This will be a sacred space that will tell the story of Pulse and our 49 angels, while ensuring future generations learn from the detrimental impact of hate, bigotry, discrimination and intolerance,” said Jacobs. “This museum sends a clear message that hate will not win and love will always prevail.”

In the coming months, the foundation will begin the process of developing a design for the memorial and museum.

“There has been an amazing show of support for the creation of a museum and an expression of love and honor to those who were taken and those who will never forget that day,” says onePULSE Foundation Executive Director Barbara Poma. “Our 49 angels will always be with us. We thank Orange County and its leaders for supporting us and having the utmost confidence in the onePULSE Foundation and its mission.”