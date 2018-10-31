Historic Downtown Kissimmee points the way to the LGBT+ Center

The LGBT+ Center of Central Florida opened its second location in Kissimmee over the summer and while the reception at its ribbon cutting on Aug. 15 was overwhelmingly positive, many were curious how a more conservative city would respond to having an LGBT+ Center.

Well to steal a phrase from The LGBT+ Center’s Executive Director George Wallace, “Kissimmee has welcomed The Center with open arms.”

Wallace posted a picture to his Facebook of a wayfinding sign from Historic Downtown Kissimmee.

On it, listed under Gallery One, City Hall and Parking is an arrow and sign pointing to The LGBT Center.

Wallace tells us that The Center Kissimmee is doing better than he ever could have hoped.

They have even added another staff member to keep up with the city’s LGBTQ demands.

“We’re now on the official,” Wallace said. “Thank you Historic Downtown Kissimmee and City of Kissimmee Government!”