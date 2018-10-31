‘Boy Erased’ star Lucas Hedges gets candid about his sexual fluidity

Lucas Hedges opened up about his sexual fluidity while appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” with Nicole Kidman in promotion of their new film “Boy Erased.”

In September, the 21-year-old actor told Vulture that from childhood he always saw his sexuality on a spectrum.

“I owe it to this part to speak as honestly as possible,” Hedges said.“In the early stages of my life, some of the people I was most infatuated with were my closest male friends. That was the case through high school, and I think I was always aware that while for the most part I was attracted to women, I existed on a spectrum.”

On “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Hedges elaborated on how his teacher taught him that sexuality “isn’t black and white.”

“I went to a progressive, liberal arts school for my whole life. In sixth grade, I had a health teacher, and he presented the idea of sexuality existing on a spectrum. It’s not really that you exist 100 percent one thing and 100 percent the other,” Hedges said.“From that moment on, I always identified myself as existing within that spectrum. I see it as something that’s more fluid. It’s just not as black and white.”

After his explanation, DeGeneres joked: “I’m confused whenever I’m around Ryan Reynolds and Justin Timberlake. I’m confused. Like, what’s wrong with me?”

“Boy Erased” opens in theaters on Nov. 2.

Watch below.