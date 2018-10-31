AHF is bringing Out of the Closet to Mills 50

Out of the Closet, a thrift store with a twist which benefits the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), is opening a new location in Orlando.

The Bungalower reports that AHF has purchased the corner lot at N. Mills Ave. and Virginia Dr. and plans to build its new 6,000 sq. ft. Out Of The Closet location where the Circle K currently sits.

Out Of The Closet is unique among thrift stores as 96 cents of every dollar you spend in the store directly funds AHF’s HIV/AIDS programs and services. Many Out Of The Closet locations also offer free Rapid HIV testing and have a pharmacy in house to fill HIV medications.

It’s not yet known whether this new location will offer both of those services since AHF opened a brand new healthcare center and pharmacy a few blocks up on N. Mills Ave.

The deal is still in its early stages and no timeframe on building and opening have been released.