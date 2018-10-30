PHOTOS: Tampa sets its frights on 42nd annual All Hallows’ Ball

TAMPA | The spooky to the scantily-clad filled the Bryan Glazer Family JCC in Tampa for the 42nd annual All Hallows’ Masquerade Ball Oct. 27, celebrating or completely ignoring this year’s theme of “Scary Movie Night.”

All Hallows’ Masquerade Ball, the haunting not-for-profit billed as one of Tampa’s longest-standing traditions, offered attendees over 20,000 sq. ft. to meet, mingle, dance and drink – including Watermark. You can check out some of our spooktacular photos below.

Photos by Rick Claggett, Dylan Todd and Ryan Williams-Jent.