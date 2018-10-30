Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham confirm they’re back together

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
October 30, 2018
Comments: 0

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham confirmed they are back together with both the ‘Arrow” star and celebrity florist posting touching tributes to each other on Instagram in honor of their one year wedding anniversary.

Leatham, 46, proposed to Haynes, 30, in March 2017 with help from Cher. The couple married in October 2017 in a ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner. However, in May news came that Leatham and Haynes had split and filed for divorce.

The break up seems to be in the past as they both celebrated their first anniversary on Instagram.

“I can’t remember what it was like before you, and I don’t even know how we got here but maybe that’s exactly what I needed. Someone who could make me forget where I came from and someone who could make me love without knowing how to fall,” Leatham captioned photos of their wedding.

“Can’t believe it’s already been 1 yr. since we got married @jeffleatham 🙂 Happy Anniversary my beautiful husband,” Haynes captioned his own wedding photo set.

Share this story:

MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Aaron Philip becomes first black, disabled, trans model to sign with Elite Model
Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham split after six months of marriage
Colton Haynes gets engaged to Jeff Leatham with help from Cher