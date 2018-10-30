Brides set their wedding dresses on fire after exchanging vows

One couple displayed their passion for each other by setting their wedding dresses on fire during their ceremony in Iowa on Oct. 13.

Bethany Byrnes, 28, and April Choi, 31, are both daredevil entertainers who are familiar with fire. They both are experts at fire-eating and breathing, according to SWNS.com.

At nightfall, fuel was poured on to each of their dresses and two guests lit their dresses on fire.

“You may now light the brides,” the announcer says as the couple holds hands and their dresses are engulfed in flames. They take off the bottom of their dresses revealing they were wearing pants underneath. Brynes and Choi then roll up the dresses to put out the flames.

According to their profile on The Knot, the couple first met in Feburary 2012 before they started dating in July 2013. Choi asked Brynes to marry her four times over the years but Brynes kept saying no. Finally, “Beth agrees to be put in a wedding dress and lit on fire” in Feburary 2014. Choi officially proposed in December 2016 and Brynes said yes.

Watch below.