Watermark Giveaway: A pair of VIP tickets to The Center’s 40th Anniversary Celebration

The LGBT+ Center Orlando is celebrating the big 4-0 and Watermark wants to give you and a guest the chance to celebrate in style!

The Center’s 40th Anniversary Celebration- A Night At Studio 54 will feature food, drinks, and a special live performance by one of the Queens of Disco – Martha Wash!

To enter, comment down below and let us know what your favorite disco song is. We will pick a winner on Oct. 31 at noon.

IMPORTANT NOTE: This event is 21+ therefore you and your guest MUST be over 21 to enter/win. One comment per user. Multiple comments will be deleted. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently, as that is the only way we have to contact you. The winner must be able to pick the tickets up at the Watermark office.

Good luck and happy commenting!