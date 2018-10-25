‘Transparent’ creator Jill Soloway and comedian Hannah Gadsby are dating

“Transparent” creator Jill Soloway and Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby are dating, according to Page Six.

A source revealed to the outlet that things have gotten serious with the couple. Soloway recently visited Australia to meet Gadsby’s family. However, the source said “they don’t want people to know they are a couple,” and that “they are very private.”

Gadsby and Soloway are currently on tour together to promote Soloway’s memoir “She Wants It: Desire, Power, and Toppling the Patriarchy.”

Soloway recounted during an event at the New School how the pair first connected. Soloway had reached out to Gadsby looking for “queer, intersectional, interesting folks to speak to about book writing” for their Amazon publishing imprint, Topple.

Soloway later watched Gadsby perform and says they were “so blown away.”

“We had breakfast the next morning and became friends after that. We realised yes, we both have a lot of things in common that we like to talk about that generally annoy other people. Rage, patriarchy, consent before the coffee comes,” Soloway said.

Gadsby skyrocketed to stardom after the release of her critically acclaimed, Netflix comedy special “Nanette.” Soloway was married to music supervisor Bruce Gilbert from 2011-2015. The Emmy winner recently came out as non-binary and gender non-conforming.