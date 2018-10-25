This is Halloween: Full event calendar for Central Florida and Tampa Bay

As Halloween draws closer, Watermark has complied a full list of spooky happenings across Central Florida/Tampa Bay

LGBTQ Bars’ Costume Contests

Central Florida

Orlando’s Biggest Costume Contest

Saturday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m.-3 a.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m.-3 a.m.

Parliament House, Orlando

Best costume on Saturday wins a cash prize of $5,000 and the best on Halloween night gets $3,000. Admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Arrive early for this one as the line to get in is long and builds quick.

Halloween Extravaganza Costume Contest

Saturday, Oct. 27, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m.

Stonewall Bar, Orlando

Costume contest is at midnight and bags a cash prize of $5,555 to the winner of best costume. Pre-sale tickets are $10 and $15 at the door. The night includes four separate rooms and a spooky drag show.

Funhouse with Ariel Versace

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m.

Southern Nights, Orlando

Halloween night at Southern Nights is 18 and up. Costume contest features $1,000 in cash and prizes. Show hosted by Ariel Versace and features Roxxxy Andrews and Axel Andrews.

Tampa Bay

Halloween Costume Party!

Saturday, Oct. 27, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

Flamingo Resort, St. Petersburg

Costume contest at 11:30 p.m. $2,000 in cash and prizes will be given to contest winners, with $1,500 in cash for winner takes all. Show and contest at 11:30 p.m., hosted by Iman with the Blu Theater Players.

They Only Come Out in Blacklight! Halloween Glow Party – over $250 in cash and prizes

Saturday, Oct. 27, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

G St. Pete, St. Petersburg

Over $250 in cash and prizes will be given to costume contest winners, chosen by audience response. Featuring demon dancers and a Halloween show with Amy DeMilo, Alisa Summers and Amanda D’Rhod.

Halloween Costume Contest II – cash and prizes not yet announced

Saturday, Oct. 27, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m.

Quench Lounge, Largo

Costume contest is at midnight and participants (who must be present) will win cash and prizes. Beyja King hosts with a diva cast and two shows at 10:30 p.m. and midnight.

Halloween Night

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

Bradley’s on 7th, Tampa

Halloween show at 11:30 p.m. and costume contest at midnight. 1st place winner receives $300, 2nd place $150, 3rd place $50. Hosted by Joey Brooks with Amanda D’Rhod, Kenya Black and Kori Stevens.

Family-friendly Halloween events

Central Florida

Winter Park Village Halloween Bash, Oct. 26, Winter Park Village, Winter Park. 407-571-2710; ShopWinterParkVillage.net

Spooky Empire, Oct. 26-28, Caribe Royale, Orlando. 954-258-7852; SpookyEmpire.com

Spooky Star Party, Oct. 27, Emil Buehler Planetarium at Seminole State College, Sanford. 407-708-2360; SeminoleStste.edu

Spooky Skate, Oct. 27, RDV Ice Den, Orlando. 407-916-2550; RDVIceDen.com

Screamin’ Green Hauntoween, through Oct. 31, Crayola Experience, Orlando. 407-757-1700; CrayolaExperience.com

Mall-O-Ween, Oct. 31, The Florida Mall, Orlando. 407-851-7234; Simon.com/Mall/The-Florida-Mall

Tampa Bay

Mummy & Me Halloween Screening, Oct. 21-22 and 28, Tampa, 813-274-8981, TampaTheatre.org

Movies in the Park: “Hocus Pocus,” Oct. 25, St. Petersburg, 727-824-7802, PreserveTheBurg.org

ALSO Youth’s HallowMEME Party, Oct. 26, Sarasota, 941-951-2576; ALSOYouth.org

Fantasma Fest: Little Monsters Pumpkin Patch, Oct. 27, Centro Ybor, 813-274-7936, YborCityOnline.com

Halloween Spooktacular 2018, Oct. 27, Largo, 727-587-6700, Largo.com

Halloween in Historic Old Northeast, Oct. 31, St. Petersburg, 727-269-5521, HONNA.org

Adult / Scary Halloween events

Central Florida

Greenwood Cemetery Moonlight Walking Tour, Oct. 26, Greenwood Cemetery, Orlando. 407-246-2121; CityOfOrlando.net

Orlando Halloween Pub Crawl, Oct. 26, Starts at Sideshow, Orlando. 407-466-4325; OrlandoPubCrawl.com

“Hocus Pocus” Live on Stage, Oct. 27, Southern Nights, Orlando. 407-412-5039; Facebook.com/SouthernNightsOrlando

Maitland’s Historical Haunted Tours, Oct. 28, Art & History Museum, Maitland. 407-539-2181; ArtAndHistory.org

A Petrified Forest, Select nights through Nov. 3, A Petrified Forest, Altamonte Springs. 407-468-6600; APetrifiedForest.com

Shriekfest Horror Film Festival, Nov. 3, Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, Sanford. 407-321-8111; Shriekfest.com/Orlando

Tampa Bay

Glowball: Dia de Los Muertos, Oct. 20, Enigma, St. Petersburg. 727-235-0867; EnigmaStPete.com

Zombie Thriller Dance, Oct. 24, Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg. 727-896-2667; MFAStPete.org

Halloween Bingo, Oct. 25, Flamingo Resort, St. Petersburg. 727-321-5000; FlamingoFla.com

“Hocus Pocus” Live on Stage, Oct. 26, Southern Nights, Tampa. 813-559-8625; Facebook.com/SouthernNightsTampa

All Hallows’ Masquerade Ball, Oct. 27, Bryan Glazer Family Jewish Community Center, Tampa. 813-575-5900; AllHallowsBall.org

Halloween Party and Costume Contest, Oct. 27, Old Key West, St. Petersburg. 727-623-0969, OldKeyWestBarAndGrill.com

Tampa Bay’s Sanderson Sisters Invasion, Oct. 28, Hamburger Mary’s, Brandon; Tampa; St. Pete. 813-241-6279; hamburgermarys.com

Undead in the Water, Select nights through Oct. 31, American Victory Ship and Museum, Tampa. 813-228-8766; UndeadInTheWater.com

Theme Parks/Zoos

Central Florida

Halloween Horror Nights, Select nights through Nov. 3, Universal Studios, Orlando. 407-224-7840; Orlando.HalloweenHorrorNights.com

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Select nights through Oct. 31, Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney World. 407-939-5277; DisneyWorld.Disney.go.com

Halloween Spooktacular, Every weekend through Oct. 28, Sea World, Orlando. 407-545-5550; SeaWorld.com/Orlando

Zoo Boo Bash, Oct. 20, Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, Sanford. 407-323-4450; CentralFloridaZoo.org

Tampa Bay

Howl-O-Scream, Select nights through Oct. 28, Busch Gardens, Tampa. 813-884-4386; BuschGardens.com/Tampa/Events/Howl-O-Scream

Brick or Treat, Select days through Oct. 31, LEGOLand Florida, Winter Haven. 877-350-5346; LEGOLand.com

Creatures of the Night, Oct. 18-27, Lowry Park Zoo, Tampa. 813-935-8552; ZooTampa.org/Events/Creatures

