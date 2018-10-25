Frightening Five: Watermark’s favorite flicks in five words

Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox and the cast of the oh-so-90s “Scream” aren’t the only qualified candidates to weigh in on the horror film industry.

Watermark’s staff came together to answer “What’s your favorite scary movie?” in only five words to prove it.

Tom Dyer, Founder and Guiding Light

The Exorcist (1973)

Twisting head, green vomit, Satan!

Rick Claggett, Owner/Publisher/Editor

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Creepy dead girl under bed!

Kathleen Sadler, Business Manager

Hocus Pocus (1993)

Because I’m basic like that.

Jeremy Williams, Central Florida Bureau Chief

The Ring (2002)

Little girl ghosts scare me.

Ryan Williams-Jent, Tampa Bay Bureau Chief

The Descent (2005)

Ladies in caves fighting molemen.

Meghan Sweeney, Multi-Media Assistant

The Lost Boys (1987)

Kiefer Sutherland is a vampire!

Jake Stevens, Art Director

The Ritual (2017)

Giant Swedish demon moose cult.

Dylan Todd, Photographer/Creative Assistant

Coraline (2009)

The grass isn’t greener there.

Danny Garcia, Sales Director

The Exorcist (1973)

Catholicism, foul language, pea soup.

Sam Callahan, Senior Account Manager

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (1966)

I don’t like scary movies.

Brianna Rockmore, Account Manager

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil (2010)

Hilarious, Gory, Wood Chipper, Tradition!

Russ Martin, Senior Account Manager

The Birds (1963)

It is scary as hell.

