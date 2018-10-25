Each Halloween, Central Florida’s biggest costumed competitors vie for fame, prestige and prize money. What do they have in store for us this year?

Orlando’s biggest costume contest at the Parliament House is coming up on Oct. 27 and Oct. 31 with an $8,000 combined cash prize.

According to Kelly Stewart, who has participated in Parliament House’s costume contest for the last 12 years, it’s the people that make it the best costume contest in Orlando not just the cash prize.“The Parliament [House] costume contest is the best because the costumes are at another level. You know when you win you really achieved something,” says Stewart. “There are a lot of really talented people in Central Florida. It’s quite an honor when you win.”

Stewart and Stan Madray—both considered by many in Orlando to showcase the best and most elaborate costumes every year—have known each other for nearly two decades and support each other throughout the process. Madray says he met Stewart when he went to her old pottery place in Winter Park Village, and that she’s the reason he got into Halloween contests.

“We became each other’s crazy,” says Madray.

Stewart has an art background and currently works at Full Sail University in admissions. Stewart told Watermark that she first got into costume construction after she won a costume contest at a local bar in 2004.

Stewart has been participating in Parliament House’s contest since 2006 and has won first place three separate times. She says people know her best for her costumes being an illusion to the eye.

“I like when audiences look at my costume and try to figure out how I did something,” says Stewart.

Stewart’s won around eight contests over the years all over Central Florida.

Some of Stewart’s most notable costumes throughout the years have been King Kong, Alice in Wonderland, Game of Thrones and Hurricane Irma.

Madray, whose birthday is on Halloween, says this is how he likes to celebrate, getting dressed up in costumes. Although he says it has only been over the last few years that his costumes have gotten so over the top.

“I’ve been making some form of costumes and props for about 30 years, but the elaborate costumes only came about the last three years,” says Madray. “I’ve done some simple costumes and some elaborate costumes; it just depends on what idea comes up and what year it is. Several of my costumes have been based on current events and are timely for the moment.”

Madray has won first place at the Parliament House costume contest for the past three years but his winning isn’t exclusive to Orlando’s world famous resort.

“I think over the years I’ve won 11 costume contests at different places and different times, in different cities in Florida,” he says.

If you have been to the Parliament House Halloween parties over the last three years then you are sure to remember Madray’s winning costumes, which included going as a basket full of deplorables, Cecil the lion driving around inside of a jeep and last year’s knight riding a dragon.

“There is a whole lot of trial and error to the elaborate costumes. You don’t know what will work and you don’t know how you are going to move on your own,” says Madray.

Both Madray and Stewart aren’t sure if they will be participating in this year’s Halloween costume contest at Parliament House which means you just might have a chance to take home a part of that $8,000 prize.

We picked the brains of Madray and Stewart for some quick and easy costume ideas.

Madray says the best costumes are not always complex. If you are looking for a cost-effective and simple costume, puns and wordplay are always fun ideas.

“A blacked-out eye and poster of the letter P around your neck and you are a black-eyed pea,” says Madray. “And if all else fails just rip a white bed sheet into strips and wrap yourself up as a mummy.”

Stewart says look for inspiration in the worlds of entertainment and news from the past year.

With the new Mary Poppins’ sequel coming out this holiday season, Stewart recommends creating a costume based on the beloved children’s book character.

“Mary Poppins would be easy to create with thrift store clothing. I think everyone can relate to that childhood memory,” says Stewart. As far as news-related, she says “what is more topical than our new Supreme Court Justice. All you need is a black robe, gavel and a sign that says ‘I like beer!’”

This year’s Parliament House costume contest takes place on two separate nights with the first one on Saturday, Oct. 27. The winner will take home $5,000 in cash. The second contest is on Halloween night with a cash prize of $3,000 to the best costume.

This article is part of our full in-depth story ‘This is Halloween.’ Click here to read the full article on our website now