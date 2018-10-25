Boo’d Up: 10 Same-Sex Couples Costumes

Halloween provides the perfect opportunity for the LGBTQ community to don its best in gay apparel—be it simple, spooky or scandalous. It’s a night of experimentation, creativity and couture, where society at large isn’t quite so worried about gender “norms” or roles. To make things even greater, there’s also candy. A lot of it.

For those in a relationship, nothing says “we’re together” or gets more social media buzz quite like a couples costume for Halloween. Even so, the majority of costume outlets still aren’t likely to cater to those in same-sex relationships.Luckily, Watermark has assembled 10 options for you and your significant other (or best pal) to look your best or worst. Don’t be afraid to ignore gender roles, and go show the world that you and your boo will live hauntingly ever after.

Prince Charmings.

Snow White has seven roommates anyway. Who has time for that?

Sleeping Beauties.

These princesses don’t need a man, maybe just some coffee.

Bert and Ernie.

Prove once and for all that the popular “Sesame Street”characters are more than just friends.

Bruce Banner and the Hulk.

Throw together a scientist look and grab some green paint. Hulks smash.

Adam and Steve; Anna and Eve.

Write your own tale of Biblical proportions, mostly in the buff.

Friends of Dorothy.

“The Wizard of Oz” has a plethora of characters to choose from. Pick your wickedly iconic duo.

Netflix and Chill.

A red outfit for the former, a freezing cold look for the latter. A great night in for your night out.

Golden Gals.

Picture it: Halloween, 2018. Choose your favorite “Golden Girls” gals and pick up a cheesecake.

Salts ‘N Peppers.

‘Tis the seasoning: shake it like salt shakers in all white or spice up the night in all black as pepper shakers.

Wonder Women.

What’s better than one-der woman? Two.

