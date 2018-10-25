‘Arrow’ reveals major character is gay

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
October 25, 2018
“Arrow” revealed that one of its major characters is gay in the second episode of its seventh season.

The episode titled “The Longbow Hunters,” which aired on Monday, featured a flash forward with Oliver’s son William now all grown up. William is reunited with Roy and gives a quick rundown of what he’s been up to in an off-hand comment about his sexuality.

“Felicity and Oliver, they really just left you?” Roy asks William.

He replies: “Pretty much. And my ex-boyfriend wonders why I have commitment issues.”

Some fans were thrilled at the series adding more LGBT characters.

“Arrow” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on CW.

