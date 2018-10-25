‘Arrow’ reveals major character is gay

“Arrow” revealed that one of its major characters is gay in the second episode of its seventh season.

The episode titled “The Longbow Hunters,” which aired on Monday, featured a flash forward with Oliver’s son William now all grown up. William is reunited with Roy and gives a quick rundown of what he’s been up to in an off-hand comment about his sexuality.

“Felicity and Oliver, they really just left you?” Roy asks William.

He replies: “Pretty much. And my ex-boyfriend wonders why I have commitment issues.”

Some fans were thrilled at the series adding more LGBT characters.

#arrow Omg remember the casting description for a gay tech expert?! Was that for William?! Omg is William gay?! That would be so awesome! — Sandrine Geller (@GellerSandrine) October 16, 2018

1) Stephen doesn’t write the show. 2) I’m so happy the LGBTQ community are being represented more. I’m so proud of @ARROWwriters @CW_Arrow for making William gay. So stop speaking on behalf of the viewers, because you don’t — Steph (@stephw19xoxo) October 23, 2018

“Arrow” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on CW.