RuPaul and ‘Drag Race’ winner Raja to guest star on ‘The Simpsons’

RuPaul and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season three winner Raja will make guest appearances on “The Simpsons.”

Ru will play a character called Queen Chante and Raja will voice a cartoon version of herself. They both made the big reveals on their Instagrams.

“Here she is everyone! I am so proud to announce my cameo appearance on #theSimpsons ! I cant describe how honored I am to have been asked to do this episode airing November 18, with special guest @rupaulofficial . The best part is…I play myself in a scene with Homer. I’ll never forget crying my eyes out, as rain came pouring down on the sidewalk outside the recording studio. Tears of joy. The Simpsons was a huge part of my childhood, being asked to be on an episode was surreal and mind blowing, to say the least,” Raja captioned her “Simpsons” character.

RuPaul also posted saying “So excited about this.”

Catch Raja and RuPaul on “The Simpsons” on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. on Fox.