Billy Eichner calls Donald Trump an ‘evil piece of sh*t’

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
October 24, 2018
Billy Eichner showed his true feelings about President Donald Trump during an impromptu interview with TMZ.

TMZ caught Eichner at the airport and asked for his thoughts on Trump “redefining gender potentially,” in reference to a leaked memo which proposes to define gender as “biological, immutable condition determined by genitalia at birth.”

“He’s not redefining shit. You can’t redefine it. It’s a fact of life. He’s a fucking piece of shit asshole. Evil piece of shit. The whole administration is awful. Everyone needs to vote,” Eichner says.

The comedian continued on that he thinks a “blue wave” of Democrats could happen if people go out and vote in the midterm elections.

“A blue wave should happen. If enough people vote, there will be a blue wave,” Eichner says.

