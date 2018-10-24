Anthony Rapp reveals if he would ever meet with Kevin Spacey

One year ago, actor Anthony Rapp sparked a firestorm of #MeToo stories when he shared his allegations against Kevin Spacey who he said made sexual advances on him when he was just 14 years old.

His allegations led to numerous other alleged victims coming forward with their stories. In a new interview with BuzzFeed News, Rapp reveals he wasn’t prepared for the sudden action taken against Spacey.

“I knew that ‘House of Cards’ was in production,” Rapp says. “So, I was just curious, what’s going to happen on the set? Like, how’s that going to be? I did not think they were going to shut down.”

Rapp felt “upset and sad” for “an unintended consequence” of his allegations. He says he was concerned for people’s employment being suspended on set.

“I felt bad for the hundreds of people who were working on the show,” Rapp says. However, one of his friends reminded him that the suspension was taken seriously.

“One of my fellow actors said when ‘House of Cards’ shut down production, ‘They wouldn’t have done that if they didn’t have good reason,’ … And it turned out, they had good reason,” Rapp says.

Rapp also opened up about his current feelings about Spacey saying he wouldn’t rule it out.

“Somebody asked me a while ago, if he did want to talk to me, would I. And I think I would. I guess I’d have to really think about the circumstances and the environment and the safety factor,” Rapp says.”I mean, potentially. I wouldn’t rule that out. I would need him to fully own what he did. Not just to me, but to so many people.”