Trump vague in response to outrage over report of anti-trans memo

President Trump was characteristically vague on Monday in response to outrage over a reported proposal within his administration to eliminate transgender protections in enforcement of civil rights law.

Before boarding Marine One on departure from the White House, Trump said in response to a reporter’s question “different concepts” are on table within his administration for transgender rights.

“We’re looking at it,” Trump said. “We have a lot of different concepts right now. They have a lot of different things happening with respect to transgender right now. You know that as well as I do and we’re looking at it very seriously.”

The New York Times reported over the weekend the Department of Health & Human Services is considering a restricted definition of “sex” under federal law to exclude transgender people, igniting a firestorm among transgender advocates.

When the reporter reminded Trump he pledged to protect LGBT people during his 2016 speech at the Republican National Convention, Trump said he wants to protect everybody.

“I’m protecting everybody,” Trump said. “You know what I’m doing? I’m protecting everybody. I want to protect our country.”

Watch Trump here (Video courtesy Think Progress):