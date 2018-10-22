Who was Most Remarkable in 2018?

Toward the end of each year, Watermark highlights local, unsung heroes who have gone above and beyond to show with action just how remarkable they are.

We want our readers to help decide who deserves recognition for their inspiration, contribution or achievement in the 2018 calendar year. In honor of the year, we are looking for the 18 — 9 from Central Florida and 9 from Tampa Bay — Most Remarkable People of 2018.

Submit your nominations and a brief explanation as to why you chose them in the comments below.

Nominations are due by Nov. 9, and please remember we will only consider local members of our community for this recognition.

Check out previous year’s Most Remarkable People at the links below.

2017

2016

2015

2014