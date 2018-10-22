Watch: Trixie Mattel, Shangela are drag superheroes in ‘Super Drags’ trailer

Netflix has released the first full trailer for its new original animated series “Super Drags.”

The Brazilian series features the familiar voices of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Trixie Mattel, Shangela, Willam and Ginger Minj.

“Three queens serve fierce looks and take on evil. Whether they’re facing a shady customer, or outright bigotry, these queens are ready to spread their glitter and twerk away the shade,” reads the YouTube description.

The trailer promises plenty of friendship, haters, romance, lip-syncing and overall “fab-u-lous-ness.”

“Super Drags” premieres on Netflix on Nov. 9.

Watch below.