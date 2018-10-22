Uruguay passes law granting rights to trans people

By : wire report
October 22, 2018
Comments: 0

Share this story:

Tags:, ,

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) | Uruguay’s Congress has approved a law that guarantees rights to the South American country’s transgender community.

Lawmakers in the lower house voted in favor of the measure Oct. 18. It had already been approved by the Senate.

The law grants transgender people the right to get an operation that matches their sexual identity. It will be paid by the Uruguayan state along with hormone treatments.

The law also ensures a minimum number of transgender people are given public jobs in the next 15 years.

It mandates that 1 percent of government jobs be reserved and establishes a pension to compensate transgender people who were persecuted during Uruguay’s 1973-1985 military dictatorship.

Share this story:

wire report

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Violence, discrimination prompts LGBTI Hondurans to migrate
First trans Uruguay senator ‘honored’ to have made history
Denmark to no longer consider transgender identity as mental disorder