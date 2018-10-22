PHOTOS: Sarasota celebrates PrideFest 2018

SARASOTA | Sarasota Pride held PrideFest 2018 at J.D. Hamel Park on Oct. 20, a “Rainbow Resistance” for the organization’s 29th annual celebration.

Community organizations and celebrants gathered for a full day of education and entertainment from noon until 6 p.m., hosted by the “First Lady of Sarasota” Lindsay Carlton-Cline. Fellow drag entertainers like Georgia Moore, Rockell Blu and Grandma Pearl performed in-between live music provided by fan favorites The Cheaters, The Honey Vines, Divine AF and Kelly Neff.

Watermark was on hand to help celebrate and share our inaugural Sarasota Living with Pride, now available online. Check out some of our photos below.

Photos by Dylan Todd