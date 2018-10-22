Laverne Cox, Janet Mock, Cher respond to leaked anti-trans memo

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
October 22, 2018
Comments: 0

Celebrities are reacting to reports that the Trump administration has proposed a government memo that would roll back protections for transgender individuals by defining gender by a person’s genitalia at birth.

Actress Laverne Cox responded to the reports of the transgender community’s civil rights being revoked with an impassioned series of tweets.

“We must not give up the fight. But in the face of this affront on my existence and the existence of my community I choose love not fear. We exist and always have,” Cox tweeted. “In indigenous cultures all over the world gender existed beyond the binary and folks who we would call trans today held sacred places in those cultures. Western colonialism drove those trans folks to the margins but we have always been here. Marginalizing trans folks is another.”

She continued: “We need the citizens of Massachusetts to 3#VoteYesOn Nov. 6 to send a strong message that you value the lives of your trans friends, family and rote. neighbors.”

Cox wasn’t the only celebrity to share their outrage with their followers. Janet Mock, Cher, Chaz Bono, Kim Petras and more also tweeted their issues with the memo.

Share this story:

MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Laverne Cox fires back at comedian who joked about killing trans women
Celebrities react to Trump’s transgender military ban
Gay Trump supporters rally in D.C.