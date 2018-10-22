Laverne Cox, Janet Mock, Cher respond to leaked anti-trans memo

Celebrities are reacting to reports that the Trump administration has proposed a government memo that would roll back protections for transgender individuals by defining gender by a person’s genitalia at birth.

Actress Laverne Cox responded to the reports of the transgender community’s civil rights being revoked with an impassioned series of tweets.

“We must not give up the fight. But in the face of this affront on my existence and the existence of my community I choose love not fear. We exist and always have,” Cox tweeted. “In indigenous cultures all over the world gender existed beyond the binary and folks who we would call trans today held sacred places in those cultures. Western colonialism drove those trans folks to the margins but we have always been here. Marginalizing trans folks is another.”

She continued: “We need the citizens of Massachusetts to 3#VoteYesOn Nov. 6 to send a strong message that you value the lives of your trans friends, family and rote. neighbors.”

Cox wasn’t the only celebrity to share their outrage with their followers. Janet Mock, Cher, Chaz Bono, Kim Petras and more also tweeted their issues with the memo.

They can try all they want, but they cannot erase us. — Janet Mock (@janetmock) October 21, 2018

Trump Administration Eyes Defining Transgender Out of Existence via @NYTimes

Fk These Ppl.Will MY SON Be Sent To INTERNMENT CAMP 2 Live with LATINO Children,& Be Kept In Cages in Places where🇺🇸Cant See Them.THIS IS”HIS CODE”4,..MAKE THEM DISAPPEAR #MBS https://t.co/UrXYSo5vK5 — Cher (@cher) October 21, 2018

I can’t begin to express the rage I feel toward an administration that is trying to redefine me out of existence. Just another gift for his small minded base, terrified of the diversity that has always made America exceptional! #Vote https://t.co/OrAPEnaK9r — Chaz Bono (@ChazBono) October 21, 2018

I feel sick to my stomach and depressed, scared, angry, exhausted https://t.co/DO9T9qYsOp — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) October 21, 2018

Please vote … Trump is so ugly … this is awful pic.twitter.com/rmglpxJHWR — KIM PETRAS 🕷 (@kimpetras) October 21, 2018

-Gender variant humans should sustain the right of self determination. Precolonial tribes of people all recognized the validity of varying gender identities and occupation. Gender variance has been a cultural construct for centuries before colonial rule- — IAM (@IndyaMoore) October 21, 2018