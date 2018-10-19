Previous ‘American Idol’ contestant brings gay kickball league to Orlando

ORLANDO | America’s Finest Kickball League is the largest Gay Kickball League in the country, and CEO and Founder Keith London is helping to bring it to Orlando for the first time. The season will start Nov. 3 and runs until Dec. 15.

“I’ve played sports my entire life. I love the sport part of it but I never felt at home for some reason.” London says. “I played in a gay softball league in Boston and San Diego and I just fell in love with being able to be myself and have fun.”

London has opened 16 leagues and says more than 450 people have joined all over the country in just over a year and a half.

There will be a pickup game where everyone in Central Florida is welcome to come and try it out on Oct. 20. When the season starts participants will be required to join the league.

“They can expect to meet new friends, have fun, learn a little bit about the game and, if they like it, they can sign up and play in the league,” says London.

London first made headlines when he was named as one of the top 50 finalists on the 13th season of “American Idol.” London turned in memorable performances of Beyonce’s “If I Were a Boy” and “Same Love” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis. He was also the first person to come out as gay on the show.

London started the league in 2017 and heads Gay Dodgeball as well. The dodgeball league’s fall season is currently running now through Nov. 12. The winter season runs Dec. 10-Feb. 11.

“We welcome everyone to play; if you’re gay, straight, male, female or anywhere in between. Everyone is welcome,” says London.

Membership fees for the Orlando Gay Kickball league are $45. The fee covers the cost of a uniform, game umpires, 16 games, field maintenance, equipment, awards and weekly post game parties. All games will be played on Saturdays between 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Smith Softball Fields.

Registration for the Gay Dodgeball league is $65. All Games are played on Mondays starting at 7:30 p.m. at Downtown Rec.

“I honestly love this. I love it. I’m so passionate about it and what the gay softball league in San Diego has done for me. So I’m paying it forward,” London says.

To learn more, visit GayKickball.com/Orlando and GayDodgeBall.com/Orlando.