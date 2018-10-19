Harvey Fierstein has ‘never seen’ John Travolta in ‘Hairspray

Harvey Fierstein revealed he has no comment on John Travolta’s performance as Edna Turnblad in the 2007 “Hairspray” film because he’s never seen it.

Fierstein appeared on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” in promotion of the Broadway revival of “Torch Song.” Cohen asked Fierstein what he thought of Travolta’s portrayal of Edna.

“I’ve never seen it,” Fierstein replied. “I just cash the checks.”

He admitted to catching a glimpse of the film on an airplane saying: “I was on an airplane, somebody was watching [the movie], and I looked over, and I went, ‘OK.’”

Fierstein says the reason he never watched wasn’t because of Travolta.

“I didn’t watch because it had nothing to do with what I do,” Fierstein said.

He also admitted that he’s never watched “Hairspray Live,” the 2016 live musical revival where Fierstein reprised the role of Edna.

Watch below.