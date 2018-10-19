Delta flight attendant suspended for having sex with porn star mid-flight

Delta has suspended a flight attendant for having sex with a porn star mid-flight after clips of the bathroom hookup were uploaded online.

According to the Daily Mail, adult film star Austin Wolf posted two, four-minute clips of he and the uniformed flight attendant having sex in the bathroom. The tweets have since been deleted.

A source at Delta told the Daily Mail: “If the two guys had gone into the stall, done their thing and discreetly left it at that, maybe he would have gotten away with it. But when the clips were posted online it spread around the airline like wildfire. Someone even put together a meme along the lines of this man’s career going down the toilet. It was such a stupid thing to do — and then to have it posted online, the poor guy must be mortified.”

The attendant reportedly did not know he was being filmed.

Delta released a statement that the employee has been suspended.

“This video does not reflect the standards of professionalism expected of our employees while representing the Delta brand or traveling as passengers on Delta aircraft,” Delta said. “We have suspended the employee and are conducting a full investigation.”

The unidentified employee told DailyMail: “I just want to be left alone please. I’m just trying to get my life back on track.”